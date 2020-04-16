Derrick Brown took a break from his NFL Draft preparation Thursday afternoon to give advice and motivation to students and faculty from his high school.
The star defensive lineman, widely projected as a top-10 pick in the first round next week, spoke with his former Lanier head coach Korey Mobbs and Sugar Hill Church pastor Tripp Atkinson on a Zoom meeting designed for current Longhorn students. Brown answered questions for nearly an hour, covering a wide variety of topics but focusing largely on lessons he learned as a student-athlete at Lanier and at Auburn, where he played four seasons and was a unanimous All-American in 2019.
“When Tripp and I reached out to (Brown) last week (about the Zoom meeting), his answer was immediately yes,” Mobbs said. “That’s just who Derrick is. … Every time he’s home, he comes by his home, not just his parents’ home, but Lanier High School.”
Lanier was where Brown learned not just football, but also involvement in extracurricular activities like leadership groups and student council. He continued that at Auburn, serving as vice president and president of the university’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and earning the nickname “Baby Barack” from his teammates, comparing him to the 44th President of the U.S.
Brown loves visiting with those in the Lanier community, even though he has to do it virtually instead of in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“When I’m at home, I’m Derrick,” he said. “I’m not Derrick the football player. I’m Derrick the son, the dad. It’s something I cherish.”
Auburn's Derrick Brown tries to fight through a block earlier this season against Georgia.
Brown still prefers to work out at Lanier over other gyms because it gives that feeling of home and allows him to remember where his career launched. He was a star in football for the Longhorns, and a pretty good basketball player, too.
He stressed to the current Lanier students to enjoy their high school memories, both athletic and otherwise.
“Don’t wish this time away, enjoy the moment,” Brown said. “I know sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes it’s long days. Just enjoy these moments. These are moments you’re never going to get back. You may be with somebody you get to be with every day, but in the future you don’t know if you will go to school together. You may be a thousand miles apart. You won’t get to see each other and have those one-on-one experiences (like high school).”
Brown fielded questions on a variety of subjects from his training regimen (currently challenging with COVID-19) to his high school friend circle (still his best friends) to the upcoming draft (where most have him projected at No. 7 overall to the Carolina Panthers). He also was asked about his career path if football wasn’t an option, and the recent Auburn graduate listed working with the FBI or in politics as options.
“Does the FBI have a weight limit?” Mobbs joked to the 6-foot-5, 326-pounder.
“They’ve got a bad-ass limit,” a smiling Brown fired back.
