©Ben Ennis-0755.jpg

Greater Atlanta Christian’s Kaleigh Addie (20) drives to the basket in the 2021 Class AAA state championship game against Cross Creek at the Macon Centreplex.

 Ben Ennis

A number of metro Atlanta’s top girls basketball teams will descend on Lilburn for the annual Parkview Tip-Off Classic, which begins Saturday.

The three-day event features 32 games — 26 are girls matchups — and opens with 10 girls games in the Panthers’ two gyms Saturday. It resumes Monday, Nov. 22 with a busy slate of games and concludes with another long list of games Tuesday, Nov. 23. The action Monday and Tuesday will include three boys games to conclude the sessions, while the remainder of the showcase is focused on girls teams.

In addition to host Parkview, the girls field includes Gwinnett teams Archer, Collins Hill, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and Wesleyan. The out-of-county teams include McEachern, St. Francis, Forest Park, Galloway, Westlake and others.

The tournament schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Nov. 20

Main Gym

11 a.m. — Woodward Academy vs. New Manchester girls

12:30 p.m. — Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Greenforest girls

2:15 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Galloway girls

4 p.m. — Harrison vs. Forest Park girls

5:45 p.m. — Westlake vs. South Forsyth girls

7:30 p.m. — Parkview vs. Shiloh girls

Aux Gym

Noon — Cedar Shoals vs. Chamblee girls

1:45 p.m. — Stephenson vs. M.L. King girls

3:30 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge vs. Douglas County girls

5:15 p.m. — Landmark Christian vs. McEachern girls

Monday, Nov. 22

Main Gym

11 a.m. — Landmark Christian vs. Forest Park girls

12:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Hebron Christian girls

2:15 p.m. — McEachern vs. Newton girls

4 p.m. — GAC vs. St. Francis girls

5:45 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge vs. Tucker boys

7:30 p.m. — Parkview vs. Chamblee boys

Aux Gym

10:30 a.m. — M.L. King vs. Rockdale County girls

Noon — Archer vs. New Manchester girls

1:45 p.m. — Wesleyan vs. Sprayberry girls

3:30 p.m. — South Forsyth vs. Greenforest girls

5:15 p.m. — Parkview vs. Stephenson girls

7 p.m. — Alpharetta vs. Arabia Mountain boys

Tuesday, Nov. 23

Main Gym

11 a.m. — Archer vs. M.L. King girls

12:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Carrollton girls

2:15 p.m. — Harrison vs. Douglas County girls

4 p.m. — Rockdale County vs. Landmark Christian girls

5:45 p.m. — Parkview vs. Cedar Shoals girls

7:30 p.m. — Parkview vs. Tucker boys

Aux Gym

Noon — New Manchester vs. Stephenson girls

1:45 p.m. — Newton vs. Greenforest girls

5:15 p.m. — Alpharetta vs. Chamblee boys

7 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge vs. Arabia Mountain boys

