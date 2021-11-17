A number of metro Atlanta’s top girls basketball teams will descend on Lilburn for the annual Parkview Tip-Off Classic, which begins Saturday.
The three-day event features 32 games — 26 are girls matchups — and opens with 10 girls games in the Panthers’ two gyms Saturday. It resumes Monday, Nov. 22 with a busy slate of games and concludes with another long list of games Tuesday, Nov. 23. The action Monday and Tuesday will include three boys games to conclude the sessions, while the remainder of the showcase is focused on girls teams.
In addition to host Parkview, the girls field includes Gwinnett teams Archer, Collins Hill, Greater Atlanta Christian, Hebron Christian, Peachtree Ridge, Shiloh and Wesleyan. The out-of-county teams include McEachern, St. Francis, Forest Park, Galloway, Westlake and others.
The tournament schedule is as follows:
Saturday, Nov. 20
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Woodward Academy vs. New Manchester girls
12:30 p.m. — Greater Atlanta Christian vs. Greenforest girls
2:15 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Galloway girls
4 p.m. — Harrison vs. Forest Park girls
5:45 p.m. — Westlake vs. South Forsyth girls
7:30 p.m. — Parkview vs. Shiloh girls
Aux Gym
Noon — Cedar Shoals vs. Chamblee girls
1:45 p.m. — Stephenson vs. M.L. King girls
3:30 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge vs. Douglas County girls
5:15 p.m. — Landmark Christian vs. McEachern girls
Monday, Nov. 22
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Landmark Christian vs. Forest Park girls
12:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Hebron Christian girls
2:15 p.m. — McEachern vs. Newton girls
4 p.m. — GAC vs. St. Francis girls
5:45 p.m. — Peachtree Ridge vs. Tucker boys
7:30 p.m. — Parkview vs. Chamblee boys
Aux Gym
10:30 a.m. — M.L. King vs. Rockdale County girls
Noon — Archer vs. New Manchester girls
1:45 p.m. — Wesleyan vs. Sprayberry girls
3:30 p.m. — South Forsyth vs. Greenforest girls
5:15 p.m. — Parkview vs. Stephenson girls
7 p.m. — Alpharetta vs. Arabia Mountain boys
Tuesday, Nov. 23
Main Gym
11 a.m. — Archer vs. M.L. King girls
12:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Carrollton girls
2:15 p.m. — Harrison vs. Douglas County girls
4 p.m. — Rockdale County vs. Landmark Christian girls
