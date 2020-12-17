It took Colquitt County’s football team nine seconds into the fourth quarter of last week’s Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal to score against the Norcross defense.
The high-powered Packers, who entered the game averaging 44.4 points, managed only that fourth-quarter touchdown in a 17-7 loss to Norcross.
Norcross’ opponent in Friday’s Final Four is just as good defensively.
Grayson has allowed only six points in its last four games with two shutouts in three state playoff games. Only a touchdown by Harrison with two minutes to go in a 30-6 second-round win has kept the Rams from a four-game stretch of defensive perfection.
Those recent results point to what could be a low-scoring, defensive clash between the two unbeaten teams, Region 7-AAAAAAA champion Norcross (13-0) and 4-AAAAAAA champion Grayson (12-0).
Peachtree TV will broadcast Friday's game, while a fortunate number of fans expect to see the showdown in person. COVID-19 restrictions will cap attendance at 2,000 fans.
“I think our communities will show up,” Grayson head coach Adam Carter said. “We know it will be cold, but it is a matchup that fans should want to see in person. I hope there is a great crowd to come support both of these teams.”
The fans who do make it figure to see two of the state’s top defenses.
Norcross put together a masterpiece last week against Colquitt behind big games from Jalen Garner (11 tackles, one for loss, one quarterback hurry, two caused fumbles), Zakye Barker (nine tackles, three for losses), Kamren Lark (five tackles, one for loss, one QB hurry, one blocked field goal) and Josh Graham (three pass breakups, one fumble recovery). Garner is up to 131 tackles (25 for losses), and Barker is at 139 tackles (34 for losses). Garner has caused five fumbles.
Graham, Zion Alexander and Bryghton Peters have combined for 59 pass breakups in the secondary.
“They are the best and most talented we have seen all year,” Carter said of Norcross’ defense. “Big, fast, physical. You can tell on film they are coached really well and are trained to play fast and downhill.”
The same can be said for Grayson, which has held eight of its 12 opponents to single digits. Only McEachern in Game 2 — a 55-21 Rams win — has topped the 20-point mark against Grayson.
The unit has no shortage of playmakers like Fernando Sanchez (eight sacks, 10 tackles for losses), Grady Bryant (six sacks, 10 tackles for losses), Victoine Brown (five sacks, 14 QB hurries), Noah Collins (three sacks, 10 QB hurries), Jaidyn Hicks (6 1/2 sacks, 10 QB hurries, 7 1/2 tackles for losses) and Jayvian Allen (88 tackles, nine caused fumbles, three interceptions).
As stacked as the defenses are, the offenses are more than capable, too.
Despite losing Clemson recruit Phil Mafah (1,130 rushing yards) to an injury, the Grayson offense has kept rolling.
“Grayson’s got a lot going on for them (on offense),” Norcross head coach Keith Maloof said. “Watching them over course of the year, they’ve been impressive all year long.”
The Rams have found more passing success with the late-season addition of transfer Jake Garcia, who has thrown for 916 yards and 10 TDs in six games. Receivers Jamal Haynes (50 catches, 677 yards, six TDs) and Jaden Smith (35 catches, 795 yards, 10 TDs) have been productive all season long.
Norcross has relied heavily on its ground game in the season’s latter stages behind its line and a trio of running backs — Jahni Clarke (977 yards, 11 TDs), Kaleb Jackson (734 yards, eight TDs) and Michael Porter (590 yards, six TDs). Meanwhile, quarterback Mason Kaplan has delivered 2,155 passing yards and 27 TDs, and has rushed for five more scores. Trey Goodman (41 catches, 793 yards, 12 TDs) is the Blue Devils’ top receiver.
The team that survives Friday’s big showdown gets the Collins Hill-Lowndes winner in the AAAAAAA finals, scheduled for Dec. 30 at 7 p.m. at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Getting there won’t be easy for Grayson or Norcross.
“We will need to put together drives and manufacture points,” Carter said. “Against an aggressive defense like Norcross, points are hard to come by. We cannot turn it over and must create an advantage in the kicking game. Defensively, we will have to play our best game yet to limit this running attack and not give up the home run shot.”
“Like last week, our guys have to stay focused,” Maloof said. “The team that makes the least amount of mistakes will win. We can’t give them turnovers for touchdowns, kickoff returns for touchdowns like they had last week. They really make you pay for your mistakes.”
Grayson Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Carter
Record: 12-0
Last week: Beat West Forsyth 33-0
Norcross Blue Devils (7-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Keith Maloof
Record: 13-0
Last week: Beat Colquitt County 17-7
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
TV: Peachtree TV
Last meeting: Grayson won 37-7 in 2018 second round
Location: Norcross High School
