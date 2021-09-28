Top Braves prospects Shea Langeliers, Spencer Strider join Stripers for final homestand

Catcher Shea Langeliers and pitcher Spencer Strider, two of the top prospects in the Atlanta Braves organization, have joined the Gwinnett Stripers for the final five home games of 2021.
Langeliers (No. 2) and Strider (No. 10), both ranked on the Braves’ Top 30 Prospects list by MLB.com, have been promoted from Double-A Mississippi, where they just helped the M-Braves clinch the Double-A South championship on September 26. Both players will make their Triple-A debuts.
Langeliers, ranked No. 70 on the MLB.com Top 100 Prospects list and the recipient of the Atlanta Braves 2021 Hank Aaron Award for Minor League Player of the Year, batted .258 with 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 52 RBIs, and an .836 OPS in 92 regular-season games for Mississippi. He finished among the Double-A South top 10 in homers (3rd), slugging percentage (3rd, .498), OPS (4th, .836), runs (7th, 56), total bases (8th, 164), extra-base hits (T-9th, 35), and batting (10th). The 23-year-old from Portland, Ore. was also impressive defensively, ranking tied for second in Minor League Baseball in runners caught stealing with 30 (30-of-72, 41.6%). Langeliers was selected by Atlanta in the first round (9th overall) in 2019 out of Baylor University.
Strider is set to pitch at the fourth level of the Braves organization in 2021, his professional debut. The 22-year-old right-hander from Columbus, Ohio has appeared for Low-A Augusta, High-A Rome, and Mississippi, going a combined 3-7 with a 3.68 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, .190 BAA, and 150 strikeouts over 93.0 innings spanning 21 starts. In his 14 starts with the M-Braves, he finished seventh in the Double-A South in strikeouts with 94 and held opponents to a .211 average. Strider was selected by Atlanta in the fourth round of the 2020 draft (126th overall) out of Clemson University.
With the additions of Langeliers and Strider, the Stripers’ active roster features eight members of the MLB.com Braves Top 30 Prospects list, including outfielders Cristian Pache (No. 1) and Drew Waters (No. 3), and pitchers Kyle Muller (No. 5), Bryce Elder (No. 11), Jasseel De La Cruz (No. 22), and Daysbel Hernandez (No. 27).
