MOOSIC, Pa. – The Gwinnett Stripers rode the pitching of Ian Anderson and the hitting of Ryan LaMarre to a 3-1 win over the Scranton/Wilkes Barre RailRiders on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series at PNC Field.
Anderson, the No. 34 prospect in baseball according to MLB.com, pitched six, one-run innings for his first Triple-A win, and LaMarre’s fifth-inning, three-run double was the difference for the Stripers (69-49).
The RailRiders (65-54) got their only run in the first inning on a two-out RBI double off the wall in center from Ryan McBroom. The 1-0 lead held up until the fifth, when LaMarre crushed a bases-loaded, three-run double to left for a 3-1 lead and eventual final.
Anderson (W, 1-1) went six innings and allowed three hits, one earned run and three walks. He struck out six for the quality start in only his second Triple-A game. Chad Sobotka (H, 1) and Jacob Webb (H, 3) each tossed one scoreless, hitless inning. A.J. Minter (S, 4) worked a scoreless bottom of the ninth with one hit and one strikeout for the save.
LaMarre had the big day at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. His multi-hit effort extended his on-base streak to 21 games. He’s batting .367 on the streak dating back to July 6, the longest active on-base streak in the International League.
The Stripers won the three-game series 2-1 over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and finished the six-game road trip at 3-3. They have Monday off before beginning a homestand Tuesday against Columbus at 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Right-hander Kyle Wright (9-4, 4.33 ERA) is the projected starter for the Stripers against Clippers righty Michael Peoples (8-5, 4.48 ERA).