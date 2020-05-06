A future Auburn Tigers running back has turned to a former one for training during the coronavirus pandemic.
Top recruit Tank Bigsby is working out at the Lilburn facility of Parkview grad Brad Lester, an Auburn running back from 2004-08.
Bigsby, who figures prominently into the Tigers’ plans this season, enrolled early to get a jump on preparation. When the coronavirus sent college students home, the 6-foot, 210-pounder turned to Lester for offseason workouts.
Offseason work ‼️‼️running back Tank Bigsby pic.twitter.com/kQHwQwbt6U— Brad Lester (@BradLester1) May 5, 2020
Lester has been impressed with the five-star, a top-50 national recruit.
“Physically and mentally, I think Tank is well ahead of his time, definitely a guy I would expect to make a impact early in his career,” Lester said. “The Auburn backfield is very lucky to have a player like Tank.”
