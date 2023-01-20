The reigning Atlanta Falcons 2022 High School Coach of the Year is the new head football coach at Seckinger.
Tony Lotti, after an impressive rebuilding job at Apalachee, was announced Friday as the head of the brand-new Seckinger football program, whose previous coach, Aaron Hill, stepped down after the inaugural season. The hire was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.
Lotti was the Region 8-AAAAA Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading Apalachee to its first state playoff appearance in 12 years. He was previously head coach at West Hall from the 2012 to 2017 seasons.
“Coach Lotti brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and success to our program,” Seckinger principal Memorie Reesman said. “He is passionate about the game of football and is committed to developing our student-athletes into successful individuals on and off the field. Coach Lotti is a proven leader and motivator who has earned the respect of his players, colleagues and fans alike. We are excited to welcome Coach Lotti and his family to Seckinger High School.”
Not long after Apalachee’s breakout 2021 season, Lotti suffered severe headaches and fatigue. Just before spring practice, it was determined that he had brain tumors that required surgery last May.
He was determined to return in time to coach the 2022 season and he made it back, wearing a hockey helmet on the sidelines to protect his head post-surgery. The 2021 success and 2022 courage earned the Falcons’ award — which also made him the NFL team’s nominee for NFL Don Shula Coach of the Year — as well as the Georgia High School Association Inspiration Award.
Lotti said he wasn’t looking to leave Apalachee, but felt he was called to Seckinger.
“I’ve been a part of doing two brand-new schools before as well as turning programs around and it’s one of those things at Seckinger that just intrigued me,” Lotti said. “Having that clean slate to work with is exciting. From what I’ve experienced with new schools, you still have kids who are apprehensive about going to a new school. … I’m excited to help build the culture of how we’re going to grow the community and the football program. I’m going to surround the football program with great people, high-character people. And the fact that I live right there in that community is exciting to be able to invest myself into that community.”
Lotti said his recovery from surgery has gone well, and that he can ditch the hockey helmet for the 2023 season.
“I’m not getting rid of it, I’ve got a class helmet case, and it will be on corner of my desk,” Lotti said. “It always serves as one of those things to teach kids gratitude and being thankful. I’ve had people who loved and cared for me who are not related to me. That was a blessing to be thankful for. I don’t need the visible reminder of what I’ve been through, but I always want to promote that as a teaching moment for gratitude.”
Lotti has developed a reputation for building up struggling programs with his accomplishments at his two previous head coaching jobs. In addition to taking Apalachee to its first playoff appearance since 2009, he had unprecedented success at West Hall, where he also broke a 12-year playoff drought and made the postseason for five straight seasons. His 2014 Region 7-AAA title was the first region crown in the school’s 27-year history.
Prior to West Hall, Lotti opened two different schools in Henry County as an assistant coach, Union Grove (2000-07) and Woodland (2007-12). While at Woodland, he first met Kelli Poff, who was the school’s softball coach and is now Seckinger’s athletic director.
“We are pleased to announce the hiring of Tony Lotti as the head football coach at Seckinger High School,” Poff said. “Coach Lotti represents perseverance, integrity and dedication that will continue to build the Seckinger standard. His impact on the field will extend to the building and the community. Coach Lotti emphasizes a dedication to safety and a focus on developing strong fundamentals and character. We look forward to the growth of our athletes and program under his leadership.”
Lotti, a Tennessee Wesleyan College Hall of Famer who spent time in the New England Patriots’ 1990 training camp as a punter, also is an award-winning author. He has written one fiction book, “A BREAK IN THE RAIN — A Boy, His Coach and a Special Wish” and one non-fiction book, “FOURTH DOWN AND LONG — Everything Is Possible When You Believe.”
