Coach Lotti.jpg

Tony Lotti, left, is the new head football coach at Seckinger.

 Special Photo

The reigning Atlanta Falcons 2022 High School Coach of the Year is the new head football coach at Seckinger.

Tony Lotti, after an impressive rebuilding job at Apalachee, was announced Friday as the head of the brand-new Seckinger football program, whose previous coach, Aaron Hill, stepped down after the inaugural season. The hire was approved Thursday night by the Gwinnett County Public Schools Board of Education.

Tags

Sports Editor for the Gwinnett Daily Post and Regional Sports Director for Southern Community Newspapers, Inc. A Gwinnett native documenting Gwinnett County sports with the GDP since 1997.