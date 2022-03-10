Mar 1, 2022; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Tom Crean reacts on the bench during the game against the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The University of Georgia has decided to change the leadership of its men’s basketball program, and Tom Crean will not return for his fifth season as the Bulldogs’ head coach.
The school announced the news officially Thursday evening.
“I would like to sincerely thank Coach Crean and his family for their commitment to Georgia Basketball,” Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said. “Tom Crean demonstrated unquestionable effort and enthusiasm in what he has attempted to accomplish at Georgia. That said, our expectation is to compete for post-season success in all 21 sports. We believe a leadership change in men’s basketball is needed to achieve our goals.”
Georgia finished 6-26 overall and 1-17 in the SEC this season — its worst men's basketball season since the 1950s. The Bulldogs got routed 86-51 by Vanderbilt in its SEC Tournament opener Wednesday night, scoring only 14 first-half points in the loss.
Crean compiled a 47-75 record and was 15-57 in SEC play during his four seasons. Georgia finished 13th, 13th, 10th and 14th in the SEC in those four seasons, and had a winning record just once — 14-12 in 2020-21.
A national search for Georgia’s next head men’s basketball coach will begin immediately, the school announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.