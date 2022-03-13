Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) walks off the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Tom Brady announced Sunday on Twitter that he won’t retire after all and he plans to play quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022.
Brady, 44, announced his retirement from football almost six weeks ago. He has played 22 NFL seasons, mostly with the New England Patriots, and won an NFL-record seven Super Bowl championships.
"These past two months I've realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," Brady posted on Twitter. "That time will come. But it's not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I'm coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”
Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl championship in his first season in Tampa in 2020 and signed a restructured contract that included the 2022 season, when he will return at age 45.
He spent the first 20 seasons of his career with the Patriots, teaming with coach Bill Belichick to win six Super Bowl championships. His former top target there, Julian Edelman, weighed in quickly as retirement reports spread, posting a photo to Twitter with the comment, "Thanks for the memories, babe."
The certain future Hall of Fame inductee led the NFL in passing yards with a career-high 5,316 yards and tossed 43 touchdown passes, showing no signs of a physical decline.
Brady, a 15-time Pro Bowl selection and three-time league Most Valuable Player, is also the NFL's all-time leader in passes completed and attempted, passing yards and passing touchdowns.
