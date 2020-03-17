Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced Tuesday in a series of Instagram posts that he will not sign with the New England Patriots, the only team he has played for in his 20-year NFL.
Brady, a free agent for the first time, bid farewell in his social media posts to New England, which wanted him to return. The 42-year-old won six Super Bowls and started 41 playoffs games since 2001 in a Patriots uniform. He has three NFL MVP awards, four Super Bowl MVP trophies and 15 Super Bowl records.
"Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," Brady wrote in his post.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Brady has not made a decision on where he will sign for the 2020 season. He can reach an agreement with a team immediately, but will officially be a free agent when signings begin Wednesday.
The Buccaneers and Chargers are the reported leaders to sign Brady.
"Tommy initiated contact last night and came over,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “We had a positive, respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do what is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him like a son."
