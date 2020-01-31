Atlanta United announced Friday the club has transferred midfielder Tito Villalba to Club Libertad in Paraguay for an undisclosed transfer fee.
Villalba, 25, signed with Atlanta United on July 22, 2016 as a Designated Player, the first DP in franchise history. He made 96 appearances with 67 starts for the club, scoring 21 goals with 24 assists.
“We want to thank Tito for his contribution and service to the club over the last three years,” Atlanta United vice president and technical director Carlos Bocanegra said. “He did a lot for our club as our first Designated Player and we wish him nothing but the best of luck in his future.”
Villalba’s playing time with the club had diminished since his first MLS season in 2017, where he started all 34 matches and scored 13 goals with 11 assists. The following year, Villalba appeared in 28 games with 21 starts, helping Atlanta claim the 2018 MLS Cup, where he made five postseason appearances.
During the 2019 MLS season, Villalba made 20 appearances, started 10 games and scored one goal. He appeared in two postseason matches.
Prior to joining Atlanta, Villalba spent more than a decade with his hometown club San Lorenzo in Buenos Aires, Argentina, beginning in the youth academy at the age of 10. He was part of the squad that won the 2014 Copa Libertadores and by age 21 had made more than 100 first team appearances, scoring 16 goals with 13 assists.
