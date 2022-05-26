Kickoff times and television arrangements for four 2022 Georgia Tech football home games have been set, the Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced Thursday afternoon.
The four games include three primetime kickoffs and three national television appearances.
Georgia Tech’s season opener against Clemson on Labor Day (Sept. 5) kicks off at 8 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN. The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is the second game in Tech’s “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” series, which will see the Yellow Jackets play a home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons and MLS’ Atlanta United, each year through 2026. In last season’s inaugural “Mayhem at Mercedes-Benz Stadium” game, the Jackets routed No. 20 North Carolina, 45-22.
On Saturday, Sept. 10, Georgia Tech returns to Bobby Dodd Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff versus Western Carolina. The television broadcast will be streamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.
The following Saturday, Sept. 17, Tech hosts Ole Miss at Bobby Dodd Stadium, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. The first regular-season matchup between the Yellow Jackets and Rebels since 1946 will be televised nationally on ABC.
Finally, the Jackets’ Thursday night contest versus Virginia on Oct. 20 kicks off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
