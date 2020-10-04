The times for the Atlanta Braves’ National League Division Series with the Miami Marlins were announced Sunday by Major League Baseball.
The best-of-five series will feature daytime starts in Houston, a host site for the league’s playoff bubble games. Game 1 is Tuesday at 2:08 p.m. with a TV broadcast on FS1.
It will be followed by Game 2 Wednesday at 2:08 p.m. (MLB Network) and Game 3 Thursday at 2:08 p.m. (FS1). Game 4, if necessary, also is scheduled as a 2:08 p.m. start on Friday on FS1. If the series goes to a deciding Game 5, it would be Saturday at 4:08 p.m. on FS1.
Atlanta is the designated home team in Games 1, 2 and 5.
The times are subject to change.
