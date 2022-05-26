220416_mlm_fb_gday_flagfootball_0686.jpg

Georgia wide receiver Kearis Jackson (10) before the G-Day scrimmage on Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

 Mackenzie Miles

Another trio of Georgia Bulldogs football games for the upcoming season now have kickoff times and network assignments, according to an announcement from the league office Thursday.

The Bulldogs will play host to Samford in the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10, and the game will be televised on the SEC Network at 4 p.m.

One week later, Georgia will travel to Columbia, S.C., to face South Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 10. ESPN will televise this matchup at 12 p.m.

The Bulldogs return to Sanford Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 24, and will take on Kent State at 12 p.m. ESPN+/SECN+ will stream Georgia’s fourth game of the year.

Kickoff for the season-opening Georgia-Oregon matchup in the Chick-Fil-A Kickoff Classic was previously set for 3:30 p.m. (ABC) on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

In addition, the annual Georgia-Florida showdown in Jacksonville, Fla., will be on CBS at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29.

