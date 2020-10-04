The Saturday, Oct. 10, SEC football game between Georgia and Tennessee in Athens has been scheduled for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
The game will be televised by CBS.
This will be Georgia’s first appearance on CBS this season. The Bulldogs’ all-time record on CBS is 61-42-1.
