The details for Georgia Tech’s home football game against No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 31, were unveiled Monday afternoon.
The game, at Bobby Dodd Stadium, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.
The Halloween matchup will mark the fourth time in seven games this season that Georgia Tech has appeared on ABC. The Yellow Jackets have not played as many as four regular-season games on national network television (ABC/NBC/CBS/FOX) in a single season since 2006 (vs. Notre Dame on ABC, at Virginia Tech on ABC, vs. Miami on ABC and at Georgia on CBS).
Before it hosts Notre Dame on Oct. 31, Tech travels to Boston College this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.
