NCAA Football: Clemson at Georgia Tech

Oct 17, 2020; Atlanta, GA, USA; Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) fumbles the ball in a turnover to Georgia Tech defensive back Tre Swilling (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Hyosub Shin/Pool Photo-USA TODAY Sports

 Hyosub Shin

The details for Georgia Tech’s home football game against No. 3 Notre Dame on Saturday, Oct. 31, were unveiled Monday afternoon.

The game, at Bobby Dodd Stadium, will kick off at 3:30 p.m. and will be televised nationally on ABC, the Atlantic Coast Conference announced.

The Halloween matchup will mark the fourth time in seven games this season that Georgia Tech has appeared on ABC. The Yellow Jackets have not played as many as four regular-season games on national network television (ABC/NBC/CBS/FOX) in a single season since 2006 (vs. Notre Dame on ABC, at Virginia Tech on ABC, vs. Miami on ABC and at Georgia on CBS).

Before it hosts Notre Dame on Oct. 31, Tech travels to Boston College this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. on the ACC Network.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.