HOSCHTON – Tim Simay drove in six runs on the day and Mill Creek got clutch pitching starts from Hayden Stone and Kyle Beaty in sweep their first-round Class AAAAAAA state doubleheader with Milton by scores of 5-4 and 7-2 Thursday at Fathers Field.
Simay had three RBIs in each game, while Stone added three total RBIs to help the Hawks (22-10) advance to the second round next week, when they will host Forsyth Central.
In Game 1, Stone allowed just two earned runs with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings to get the win before giving way to Davis Day, who close out the game to earn the save.
Stone also drove in a run, and also got offensive support from Griffin Spalding and Alex Christensen, who had two hits apiece, and Caleb Spikes, who added an RBI.
In the nightcap, Beaty allowed only one run with five strikeouts over six innings before Jackson DeBerry closed out the series with a scoreless seventh.
JaiDen Chinnis contributed two hits and scored three runs in the game, while Landon DePratter, Nick Taddei, Hutch Ezell and Cole Mullins had one hit apiece.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.