Atlanta Dream guard Tiffany Hayes has opted out of the 2020 WNBA Season, the organization announced Tuesday.
“After much thought and consideration, I have decided to opt of the out of the 2020 season,” Hayes said. “This was not an easy decision but I believe it is in my best interest with everything going on right now. Although I love playing this game, I believe there are much more important things to be thinking about in this moment. I want to thank my teammates, coaches and the Dream organization for supporting my decision. I wish them best of luck in Florida and look forward to getting back on the court in 2021 for Atlanta.”
In her eight seasons in a Dream uniform, Hayes has averaged 13.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 245 games. The 5-10 guard stands as Atlanta’s all-time leading three-point shooter, tallying the most three-pointers made (273) and attempted (857) of any Dream player in franchise history. Her 3,342 career points in second most in franchise history.
“Tip has been a centerpiece for the Dream in my time in Atlanta and we are certainly going to miss her on and off the court,” Dream head coach Nicki Collen said. “We are living and working with a unique set of circumstances right now and I support her decision to do what she feels is best for her and her family. I can’t wait to see Tip and her infectious energy and smile back on the court in 2021 and wish her nothing but health and prosperity until that time.”
A 2018 All-WNBA First Team selection, Hayes has been one of the most successful players in WNBA history to be drafted outside the first round. Her recognitions include 2012 WNBA All-Rookie Team, 2017 WNBA All-Star, 2018 All-Defensive Second Team, Eastern Conference Player of the Month (May 2017) and three-time Eastern Conference Player of the Week.
“While we are disappointed that Tiffany will not be joining us in Florida, we appreciate how difficult a decision this was,’ Dream general manager and president Chris Sienko said. “These are trying times and the health and well-being of our athletes is the primary objective. We look forward to seeing Tiffany next year when we return to Gateway Center Arena."
Dream guard Renee Montgomery announced she would opt of the season earlier this week to focus on social justice initiatives.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.