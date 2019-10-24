NCAA Gymnastics: Women's Gymnastics Championships

Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Southeastern Conference Gymnastics Championships, which will be March 21 at Infinite Energy Center in Duluth.

All-session tickets range from $17 to $24 and provide admission to both sessions of the championships. The rotations will be set up in two sessions, with seeds 5 to 8 competing in Session I at 3:30 p.m. and seeds 1-4 competing in Session II at 8 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.InfiniteEnergyCenter.com, by phone at 770-626-2464 or at the Infinite Energy Center box office. Gymnastics clubs or groups of 10 or more can purchase discounted group tickets by calling 770-813-7680.

This will be the sixth time the Gwinnett arena has hosted the SEC Gymnastics Championships. It also was held there in 2004, 2005, 2008, 2012 and 2015.