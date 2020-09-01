BOSTON — Marcell Ozuna homered three times in a game for the first time in his career Tuesday night, and made sure the Atlanta Braves won a rare series at Fenway Park.
The Braves defeated the Red Sox 10-3, clinching their first series win in Boston since 2002 thanks to Ozuna’s six-RBI night. They can sweep the series in Game 3 Wednesday night.
Ozuna got the Braves (21-14) going with a two-run home run in the first inning, hit a solo homer in the seventh and capped his night with a three-run homer in the eighth. It was his second multi-homer game in the past 10 games and made him the first National League player to hit three homers in a game at Fenway.
Ian Anderson, the Braves’ top pitching prospect, followed up his successful debut with another victory. Anderson (2-0) went six innings against the team he grew up rooting for, allowing two earned runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked one.
The game was tied 2-2 until Austin Riley’s go-ahead single in the sixth. Ender Inciarte drove in another run later in the inning on an infield single. Ozuna’s homer in the seventh made it 5-2 before Atlanta broke the game open with a five-run eighth.
Dansby Swanson and Freddie Freeman had RBI singles in the eighth before Ozuna’s three-run shot.
Ozuna (3-for-5), Travis d’Arnaud (3-for-5), Riley (2-for-5), Inciarte (2-for-4) and Swanson (2-for-5) had multi-hit games.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.