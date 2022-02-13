MACON — Armond Jones completed his perfect season Saturday.
The Mountain View senior won the Class AAAAAAA state championship at 182 pounds at the Macon Centreplex, becoming the third undefeated senior state champion in Bears’ history. He finished the season with a 22-0 record.
Jones defeated North Forsyth’s Tristan Graham 6-4 in the finals.
“Armond’s an unbelievable competitor,” Mountain View coach Jim Gassman said. “You look at his record the last two years and he had one loss to the eventual state champion last year. He placed third, second, first (at state the past three years). He hates to lose. He’s a very calculated wrestler. He puts a lot of pressure on himself to do the right things to win the state championship. He battled a leg injury. He hurt himself in one of the last football games so we’ve managed that over the last few months. … He had a goal and he’s an unbelievable competitor. He’s an outstanding football player, too, so he’s been going hard since June, July for sports. We’re proud of him that he accomplished his goal.”
Jones’ final state performance was matched by two other Gwinnett wrestlers in their first state meet. Brookwood’s Kenneth Jett and Mill Creek's Dominic Bambinelli, both freshmen, also won AAAAAAA state championships on a day when Gwinnett racked up 19 state placers.
Jett (30-4) squared off with Collins Hill’s Michael Medrala (38-8) in the 106-pound finals, pulling out a 9-5 victory.
“I knew we were in for a battle against Medrala,” Brookwood coach Chris Cicora said. “Michael has improved every year, and is well coached by Ryan Millhof and the Collins Hill staff. However, K.J. is confident and thrives for the big moments. He has envisioned himself in the state finals all season. In the first period, Michael came out physical and tried to slow down the match with ties. K.J. was able to make spacing adjustments to get in deep on several attacks. Medrala was able to come up with the first takedown after a some solid defense, but K.J. never let it rattle him and showed some poise. I was impressed with the amount of composure K.J. showed today. He never lost sight and continued to battle, eventually securing an escape and a five-point throw to take the lead.
“Heading into the third (period), he found himself In the top position where he has been a hammer all year. I am happy for K.J. and his family and I look forward to his continued growth as a Bronco.”
Bambinelli (42-2) was dominant in his first state finals appearance, winning a 17-2 technical fall over Camden County’s Elijah Griffin in the 152-pound championship match.
"Having Dominic cap off his freshman season with a state championship is an amazing feat,” Mill Creek head coach Nathan White said. “His work ethic and passion for the sport are unmatched and his success is a direct result of those attributes. I feel lucky getting to coach him and look forward to watching him continue to grow over the next few years."
Archer brought a strong contingent to state and finished a Gwinnett-best sixth in the team standings with 70 points. The Tigers were led by placers Florin Myndresku (third at 160), Kam’Ron Shannon-Likely (fourth at 170), Dominic Martinez (fourth at 182), Max Hennebaul (sixth at 106) and Sam Rwibuka (sixth at 285).
Collins Hill was 11th at 47.5 behind state runner-up finishes from Medrala and Richard Ransom at 195.
Brookwood (12th at 44.5), Mill Creek (13th at 41.5), Mountain View (15th at 39), Peachtree Ridge (16th at 34) and North Gwinnett (19th at 22) also finished in the top 20.
In addition to Jett, Brookwood had a pair of fifth-place finishers, freshman Gilbert Balbuena (14-5) at 113 and senior Xavier Bentley (24-10) at 132. Bambinelli and Banks Bitterman (33-8), fifth at 132, were Mill Creek’s placers, while Mountain View’s placers were Jones and Daviel Abreu (32-13), who was fifth at 145.
Peachtree Ridge had two placers — Tyson Wilson (33-9) was fourth at 126 and Ryan Ackovic (27-8) was fourth at 195 — as did North Gwinnett — Kiernan Sherwood (43-3) was third at 170 and Josh Stephenson (32-9) was sixth at 120.
South Gwinnett’s Damion Clark (9-1) placed third at 285.
Norcross’ Stephanie Gonzalez Galvan (9-1) was third in Saturday’s girls championship meet at 197.
In A Private on Saturday, Wesleyan was 17th in the team standings with two placers, Trent Debow (third at 182) and Broder Conley (fifth at 120).
