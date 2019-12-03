Three linebackers with Gwinnett ties were named to the All-Atlantic Conference Football Team, announced by the league Tuesday morning.
Boston College junior Max Richardson, a Duluth resident who played at Woodward Academy, was named to the second team. He leads the ACC and ranks fifth nationally with 72 solo tackles and his 108 tackles are third in the conference. He also leads Boston College with 14 1/2 tackles for losses (30th nationally) and 3 1/2 sacks.
Jordan Mack, a senior at Virginia, made the third team defense. The Wesleyan grad has 69 tackles this season and leads Virginia, as well as ACC linebackers, with 7 1/2 sacks. He also has 8 1/2 tackles for losses, two forced fumbles and 13 quarterback hurries. He also won the 2019 Jim Tatum Award winner, announced Monday, as the top senior student-athlete among the league's football players.
David Curry, a junior from Buford, was on the honorable mention list. He led Georgia Tech with 97 tackles this season and ranked seventh in the ACC and 55th nationally with 8.1 tackles per game. He also recorded six tackles for loss (tied for second on the team), two sacks (tied for second on the team), two forced fumbles (tied for team lead), a fumble recovery and an interception.
The All-ACC voting panel featured 46 media members and the league’s 14 head coaches.