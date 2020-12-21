Three former Gwinnett high school football stars were voted to the Pro Bowl on Monday.
Peachtree Ridge grads Cameron Heyward (Pittsburgh Steelers) and Orlando Brown (Baltimore Ravens), as well as Norcross grad Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints), were selected for the honor after voting from NFL players and fans. The game, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 in Las Vegas, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Heyward earned Pro Bowl honors for the third straight year — and was voted this year as a starter. He had 41 tackles, including 24 solos, three sacks and three interceptions this season entering Monday night’s game with the Bengals.
The defensive lineman has been a defensive captain for Pittsburgh for six straight seasons.
He also is a pillar in the Pittsburgh area, known well for his community service, and is a multi-year winner of the Steelers’ Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. He also is one of the league-wide finalists for this year’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.
"Cam is special," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said in a team release. "It starts with his consistency. Not only consistency in presence, he is a guy who is ever-present, but consistency in work, consistency in urgency, there is great consistency in everything he does. I think it provides a good floor in everything he does. He doesn't ride an emotional roller coaster. You know what you are going to get from Cam. It starts first and foremost with his willingness to be present and engaged and be consistent in every aspect of his life."
Kamara has been a Pro Bowl selection each of his first four NFL seasons, a first for a Saints player. The running back also is the first Saint to post four consecutive seasons of at least 1,300 total yards from scrimmage.
The 5-foot-10, 215-pounder has played in 14 games with 10 starts this season and leads the Saints in both rushing and receiving with 165 carries for 777 yards (4.7 avg.) with 10 touchdowns, ranking first in the league among running backs in catches and receiving yardage with 80 grabs for 739 yards and five touchdowns. Kamara is ranked third in the NFL with 1,516 total yards from scrimmage and 83 first downs and tied for third with 15 total touchdowns. In four seasons, he has appeared in 59 regular season games with 34 starts, rushing for 3,185 yards on 650 attempts (4.9 avg.) with 37 touchdowns and has posted 323 receptions for 2,807 yards with 15 touchdowns.
Brown, an offensive tackle, is a Pro Bowl selection for the second straight season, and it is his first year being voted into the game. He has started eight games at left tackle, including the past seven after a season-ending injury to stalwart Ronnie Stanley, and has allowed just three sacks.
He also is a force as a run-blocker for the NFL’s top-ranked rushing attack.
"After everything that this year has been like, it's a real blessing to be back in this position again,” Brown said in a Ravens release. “To still be playing football — and at a high level — and to be voted in by my peers and coaches, it really means a lot. This is an honor I really appreciate as a player. This is something that I set out to accomplish when I was a college player preparing to come into this league, so it means everything to be respected by my peers, coaches and our fans. I'm thankful for all my teammates and how they help put me in the best position to succeed – like when Lamar (Jackson) gets out of those pressures that could turn into sacks. I'm just very thankful."
