Three Reinhardt University teammates and Gwinnett grads were named recently to the All-Appalachian Athletic Conference Women’s Lacrosse Team.
The all-conference selections are senior Alana Crowe (Peachtree Ridge grad), sophomore Sydney McHale (North Gwinnett) and freshman Ann-Marie Gazzo (Peachtree Ridge). The trio helped Reinhardt to the AAC regular season and tournament titles, earning a No. 3 NAIA national ranking for the upcoming national tournament in Savannah.
