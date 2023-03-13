Three Gwinnett grads are among the 38 Georgians whose teams are in the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament, which begins this week.
Here’s a look at the local players and the other Georgians in the field:
Alabama
Seed: No. 10
NCAA opener: Saturday, March 18, 5:30 p.m. vs. No. 7 Baylor
TV: ESPN2
Local interest: Alabama’s roster includes Collins Hill grad Jada Rice, a 6-foot-4 senior who has spent the past two seasons with the Crimson Tide after spending three years at North Carolina State. The center averaged 6.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 22.2 minutes (with 25 starts) in 2021-22. She has averaged 6.8 points and 5.4 rebounds in 25.6 minutes (starting all 30 games) this season.
Georgia
Seed: No. 10
NCAA opener: Friday, March 17, 1:30 p.m. vs. No. 7 Florida State
TV: ESPN2
Local interest: Collins Hill grad Javyn Nicholson, a 6-foot-2 forward, is one of the Bulldogs’ top contributors this season, the first under new head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson. The senior averages 9.5 points — with 16 double-figure scoring games — and a team-high 6.8 rebounds. Eight of her double-figure scoring games have come in the past 10 games.
Miami (Fla.)
Seed: No. 9
NCAA opener: Saturday, March 18, 2 p.m. vs. No. 8 Oklahoma State
TV: ESPN
Local interest: Dacula grad Lazaria Spearman is a freshman for the Hurricanes. The 6-foot-4 forward has played in 27 games this season, averaging 5.7 points. Her season-high scoring game was 19 against DePaul.
Other Georgians in the field:
Name, college, height, high school
• Jenna Brown, Notre Dame, 5-10, Lovett
• Genesis Bryant, Illinois, 5-6, Lovejoy
• Jasmine Carson, LSU, 5-10, McEachern
• Jessika Carter, Mississippi State, 6-5, Harris County
• Olivia Cochran, Louisville, 6-3, Carver-Columbus
• Cayla Cowart, Tennessee Tech, 5-9, West Forsyth
• Brittany Davis, Alabama, 5-9, Greenville
• Takia Davis, Chattanooga, 6-2, Calhoun County
• Sania Feagin, South Carolina, 6-3, Forest Park
• De’Mauri Flournoy, Georgia, 5-7, Carrollton
• Shekinah Guthrie, Florida Gulf Coast, 5-10, Centennial
• Ansley Hall, Tennessee Tech, 5-7, North Oconee
• Jillian Hollingshead, Tennessee, 6-5, McEachern
• Rita Igbokwe, Ole Miss, 6-4, Mundy’s Mill
• Jordan Isaacs, Georgia, 6-0, St. Francis
• Flau’jae Johnson, LSU, 5-10, Sprayberry
• Raven Johnson, South Carolina, 5-8, Westlake
• Morgan Jones, Louisville, 6-2, Our Lady of Mercy
• Grace Knutsen, Gardner-Webb, 6-0, Alpharetta
• Paige Lyons, East Carolina, 5-7, Dutchtown
• Sarah Matthews, Gardner-Webb, 5-8, Forest Park
• Destiny McClendon, Chattanooga, 5-8, Lake Oconee Academy
• Kayla McPherson, North Carolina, 5-8, Madison County
• Brooke Moore, Ole Miss, 5-7, Henry County
• Mia Moore, Mississippi State, 5-8, St. Francis
• Aniya Palmer, Mississippi State, 6-0, Troup County
• Savannah Samuel, West Virginia, 6-1, St. Francis
• Victaria Saxton, South Carolina, 6-2, Model
• Zoesha Smith, Georgia, 6-1, Glynn Academy
• Chloe Sterling, James Madison, 5-7, Marietta
• Raven Thompson, Chattanooga, 5-10, Hughes
• Makayla Timpson, Florida State, 6-2, Early County
• Brianna Turnage, Florida State, 6-1, Westlake
• Yazz Wazeerud-Din, Chattanooga, 5-11, Wheeler
• Jhessyka Williams, Gardner-Webb, 5-10, Laney
Recommended for you
Photos of dogs and cats up for adoption at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter for the week of March 13, 2022. Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — March 13
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.