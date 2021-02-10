Three Gwinnett girls wrestlers advanced to the state finals with their performances Wednesday at the Macon Centreplex.
Mountain View’s Kennedy Shropshire reached the 102-pound finals, where she will face Chestatee’s Catarina Velasquez on Thursday. The 112-pound final is an all-Gwinnett matchup between North Gwinnett’s Dianna Holmes and Discovery’s Alyssa Valdivia.
Shropshire won three matches by pin Wednesday before a 5-2 victory in the semifinals against Marietta’s Lisa Glymph.
Holmes, a state champion the past two seasons, won her first two matches by pin, won a 9-0 major decision and topped Callie Payton of Etowah 7-0 in the semifinals. Valdivia sliced through her opposition with three pins and an 18-1 technical fall win in the semis over Coosa’s Jasmine Ragland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.