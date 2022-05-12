CARROLLTON — Three Gwinnett girls won individual state championships Thursday, the first day of the Class AAAAAA and AAA state meet in Carrollton.
Dacula’s Noelle Igberaese and Aiya Webb won titles in AAAAAA, while Greater Atlanta Christian’s Alana Thomas won the AAA shot put on a big day for Spartan throwers.
The victory for Igberaese continued a family tradition, making her the third state champion thrower in her family, joining older sisters and college throwers Chelsea and Elsie. The Dacula junior won the AAAAAA girls discus with a toss of 129 feet, 10 inches. Teammate Asia Bryant was fifth in the event (117-10).
Webb was crowned the AAAAAA girls high jump at 5-6. Dacula’s Danah Nembhard also topped 5-6, but took third after more misses.
Behind Igberaese and Nembhard, Dacula’s girls sit fourth in the team standings at 20 points.
Thomas earned the AAA girls shot put state title at 38-11, just ahead of teammate Autumn Clark, who was third at 38-3. Clark was runner-up in the discus (130-4) and Thomas was third (130-0). The GAC girls have 32 points after the field events, sitting in second behind Westminster’s 57.
The Shiloh boys (23) and Buford boys (19.5) are third and fourth in AAAAAA, trailing only Carrollton (31) and Pope (24).
Shiloh’s Christion Barker was third in the boys long jump at 22-7 and teammate Isaac Prince-Oyakhire was third in the shot put (51-3). The Generals also were runner-up in the 3,200-meter relay in 8 minutes, 3.98 seconds with the team of Paul Parrish, Semon Teklemariam, Nathan Solomon and Andy Salgado.
Buford’s Jaylon Taylor tied for fourth in the high jump at 6-6, teammate K.J. Bolden was third in the triple jump (45-11 1/2) and the Wolves’ Josiah Wyatt took third in the discus (163-1).
Dacula’s Tyler Farris was second in the boys pole vault at 14-0.
GAC’s boys took third in the AAA 3,200 relay (8:23.09) with the foursome of Addison Alsobrook, Josiah Asfaw, Charlie Davis and Colton Harsh.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.