POWDER SPRINGS — Three Gwinnett athletes claimed state titles Friday in the Class AAAAAAA Track and Field Championships at McEachern.
Archer’s Frank Osorio Jr. won the long jump, Peachtree Ridge’s Kyle Fisher won the triple jump and Grayson’s Garrett Brophy won the shot put.
Osorio’s title came in his first season of track and field. His leap of 22 feet, 9 inches left him ahead of two other top contenders, Cherokee’s Adarrius Harshaw (second at 22-3 3/4) and Parkview’s Ronnie Hamrick (third at 22-2).
“Frank is Archer's starting wide receiver for the football team and this is his first year competing in track and field,” Archer jumps coach Tim Goodwell said. “Frank has been consistent in practice and works hard in the school and on the field and track. We are super proud of him. A kid that had no intention on running track and came out this year and worked his tail off to be the 7A state champion in long jump. Frank also broke the school record (previously 21-9) three times today, winning with a jump of 22-9.”
Fisher gave Gwinnett a second state champion in the jump with an impressive showing in the triple jump. He reached the 46-foot mark on four different jumps, and had a winning distance of 46-10.
He added a 10th-place finish in the long jump at 21-2.
“Kyle does everything like a champion,” Peachtree Ridge coach Anthony Sessions said. “He prepares mentally and physically like a champion every single day and there's no coincidence why he's your 2021 state champion. We are extremely proud of Kyle and the year he's had. Kyle's a great example for our program and he's definitely set the bar high.”
Brophy, a starting lineman on Grayson’s state championship football team, continued his stellar senior season with a state crown in the shot put. His winning toss was 58-2 1/4, comfortably ahead of the 56-4 posted by runner-up Aaron Fenimore of East Coweta.
Parkview’s Cody Brown (fourth in discus, 152-8, eighth in shot put, 49-9 1/2) and Brookwood’s Langston Jones Brookwood (sixth in discus, 152-3), both football players, also placed in the throws.
Other Gwinnett placers in Friday’s field events were Discovery’s Maurice Thomas (third in high jump, 6-6), Parkview’s Bryce Fleetwood (fifth in high jump, 6-4), Brookwood’s Braden Deal (seventh in high jump, 6-2) and Mountain View’s Sam Nicholas (eighth in high jump, 6-0).
In running events, Brookwood’s Will Bray (seventh, 4:23.99) and Norcross’ Miguel Schlicht (eighth, 4:24.16) placed in the 1,600. Parkview’s boys 3,200 relay finished seventh in 7:58.39.
