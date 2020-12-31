Three Gwinnett Football League teams won age group titles at the recent FBU National Championships in Naples, Fla.
The GFL teams, featuring Gwinnett athletes and others from Georgia, won championships in eighth grade, seventh grade and 10-and-under at the annual event, which crowns the best teams in youth football nationally. It was the third straight FBU national title for the GFL eighth-graders, and the second straight for GFL’s seventh-graders.
GFL defeated Kentucky 26-7 for the eighth-grade championship, and the seventh-grade team routed Dallas 55-6. The 10-and-under squad topped South Florida 20-0 in the finals.
The teams’ head coaches are Brent Voyles (eighth grade), Chris Grant (seventh grade) and Reggie Howell (10-and-under).
Members of the eighth-grade team are:
Sam Harkness
Chris Garland
Titus Watkins
Jahmir Joseph
Jordan Allen
Eathen Cantres
Malachi Miller
Kenyon Rivera
Cannon Goldin
Jaylen Brown
C.J. Hector
Ethan Campbell
Javias Robinson
Kyle Carpenter
Reid Voyles
Justin Baker
Tommy Lafayette
Justos Diktonas
Nick Wade
Cooper Berry
Javyon Hatch
Evan Gober
Devin Ancrum
Griffin Ishigami
Jayden Berry
Nicco Maggio
LeState Williams
Sekou Peters
Caleb Chandler
Antoine Belt
Jayvin Bennett
Cole Kemp
Bryce Hudson
Jackson Deloach
Cooper Williams
Zeke Whittington
Andre Fuller
Members of the seventh-grade team are:
Deronte Broughton
Tyriq Green
Bryce Green
Matthew Strickland
Dawson Wittke
Dylan McCoy
Anthony Davis Jr.
Nassir McCoy
C.J. Gamble
Julian Lewis
Rahsaan Isaac
Katrell Webb
A.J. Bush
Tyler Atkinson
Harrison Robinson
Jayreon Campbell
Cavalli Jackson
Sedric Addison
Cristian Robles
Dimitri Payton-Glenn
Cameron Wood
Baylor Johnson
Damyon Pearson
Preston Clark
Kingston Fitzhugh
Cooper Harris
Bryce Perry-Wright
Mason Townsend
Nicholas Stokes
Wren Skinner
Valiaku Kargbo
James Morrow
Alex Demesier
James Gregory
Ryan Mosley
Kennedi Bailey
Deuce Geralds
Members of the 10-and-under team are:
Kameron Barnes
Zain Belfield
Gavin Hollum
Tripp Chatmon
Aiden Opore
Duke Howell
Jackson Locke
Elijah Worrell
Ke’shon Blow
Jermaine Johnson Jr.
Braddock Green
Colton Nelson
Donovan Macombe
Cody Clark
Dallas Hadley
Jordan Blassingame
Jaxson Patterson
Thomas Morris III
Jame’l Davis
Jaryn Williams
Easton Brock
Alex Jewell
Jordan Thrasher
Hudson Favors
Aiden Howard
Dewayne Wade Jr.
Jonathan Charles
Jackson Walker
Evstavious Scott
Sterling Pritchett
Ray J Hicks
Keenan Collins
Landon Rechin
Yannis Richardson
Jeremiah Magee
Timothy Cole
Dwayne Goldware Jr.
Donald Cato
