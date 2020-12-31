Three Gwinnett Football League teams won age group titles at the recent FBU National Championships in Naples, Fla.

The GFL teams, featuring Gwinnett athletes and others from Georgia, won championships in eighth grade, seventh grade and 10-and-under at the annual event, which crowns the best teams in youth football nationally. It was the third straight FBU national title for the GFL eighth-graders, and the second straight for GFL’s seventh-graders.

GFL defeated Kentucky 26-7 for the eighth-grade championship, and the seventh-grade team routed Dallas 55-6. The 10-and-under squad topped South Florida 20-0 in the finals.

thumbnail_IMG_5145.jpg

The teams’ head coaches are Brent Voyles (eighth grade), Chris Grant (seventh grade) and Reggie Howell (10-and-under).

Members of the eighth-grade team are:

Sam Harkness

Chris Garland

Titus Watkins

Jahmir Joseph

Jordan Allen

Eathen Cantres

Malachi Miller

Kenyon Rivera

Cannon Goldin

Jaylen Brown

C.J. Hector

Ethan Campbell

Javias Robinson

Kyle Carpenter

Reid Voyles

Justin Baker

Tommy Lafayette

Justos Diktonas

Nick Wade

Cooper Berry

Javyon Hatch

Evan Gober

Devin Ancrum

Griffin Ishigami

Jayden Berry

Nicco Maggio

LeState Williams

Sekou Peters

Caleb Chandler

Antoine Belt

Jayvin Bennett

Cole Kemp

Bryce Hudson

Jackson Deloach

Cooper Williams

Zeke Whittington

Andre Fuller

Members of the seventh-grade team are:

Deronte Broughton

Tyriq Green

Bryce Green

Matthew Strickland

Dawson Wittke

Dylan McCoy

Anthony Davis Jr.

Nassir McCoy

C.J. Gamble

Julian Lewis

Rahsaan Isaac

Katrell Webb

A.J. Bush

Tyler Atkinson

Harrison Robinson

Jayreon Campbell

Cavalli Jackson

Sedric Addison

Cristian Robles

Dimitri Payton-Glenn

Cameron Wood

Baylor Johnson

Damyon Pearson

Preston Clark

Kingston Fitzhugh

Cooper Harris

Bryce Perry-Wright

Mason Townsend

Nicholas Stokes

Wren Skinner

Valiaku Kargbo

James Morrow

Alex Demesier

James Gregory

Ryan Mosley

Kennedi Bailey

Deuce Geralds

_DSC0875_original.JPG

Members of the 10-and-under team are:

Kameron Barnes

Zain Belfield

Gavin Hollum

Tripp Chatmon

Aiden Opore

Duke Howell

Jackson Locke

Elijah Worrell

Ke’shon Blow

Jermaine Johnson Jr.

Braddock Green

Colton Nelson

Donovan Macombe

Cody Clark

Dallas Hadley

Jordan Blassingame

Jaxson Patterson

Thomas Morris III

Jame’l Davis

Jaryn Williams

Easton Brock

Alex Jewell

Jordan Thrasher

Hudson Favors

Aiden Howard

Dewayne Wade Jr.

Jonathan Charles

Jackson Walker

Evstavious Scott

Sterling Pritchett

Ray J Hicks

Keenan Collins

Landon Rechin

Yannis Richardson

Jeremiah Magee

Timothy Cole

Dwayne Goldware Jr.

Donald Cato

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.