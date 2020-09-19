LAWRENCEVILLE – The Georgia Gwinnett College women’s tennis program was well represented atop the ITA South Regional singles tournament, with three players advancing to the semifinal round in Saturday’s action at the GGC Tennis Facility.
Junior Maria Genovese, the draw’s top seed, will face freshman Yelyzaveta Velykorodna in the championship match on Sunday, Sept. 20, scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.
“The women have played great all weekend," GGC head coach Chase Hodges said. "We have an all-GGC singles final and the (Velykorodna-Siska) semifinal was a great match to watch. It was tough to see anybody lose after they both played so well. Give Lyza (Yelyzaveta) credit as she was a player who played at No. 5 for us most of last year. She has worked hard to get herself into the regional singles final.”
Genovese won 12 of 13 games in her semifinal match against No. 4 seed Peeraya Charoensirisutthikul of Brenau University (Georgia). That came after she picked up an impressive 6-1, 6-1 triumph against Brenau’s Juana Zambrano, the No. 5 seed, in the morning.
Velykorodna, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, picked up a dominant 6-0, 6-2 victory against Maria Way from Tennessee Wesleyan University to reach the semifinals. She then faced Eva Siska in the all-Grizzly semifinal after the freshman posted identical 6-2 set scores to defeat Natacha Mesa of Tennessee Wesleyan.
Jumping out to an early 3-0 lead, Velykorodna earned a 6-4 victory in the opening set. Then, the No. 3 seed got a break to take a 6-5 lead in the second set. She served out the match to secure the victory and a spot in Sunday’s championship.
“It wasn’t the first time that I have played against a friend. In Ukraine, I played against my friends a lot. So, I have grown up doing it. I was having to cover a lot of the court and I did not make many mistakes,” said Velykorodna after the semifinal victory against Siska.
In doubles, Siska and Genovese combined to earn an 8-2 victory against a team from Tennessee Wesleyan to advance to Sunday’s semifinals. The Grizzlies will now need to post two victories to capture the tournament title.
If that happens, Genovese would then have to play three matches during the third day of the tournament.
“We are about to find out our players’ fitness level with their play on the final day of this tournament,” said Hodges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.