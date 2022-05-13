Three Georgia Gwinnett College softball players have been recognized for their academic and athletic achievements as Academic All-District honorees, selected by members of the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Repeat district honorees are junior catcher Sydney Pelaez, for the third time, and junior pitcher Alexa Good, for the second time, while junior designated player Brooke Parker is a first-time team selection.
Student-athletes were eligible for district honors after earning 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year, and having strong 2022 softball seasons.
All three GGC student-athletes are now placed eligible for Academic All-America team consideration.
Pelaez, a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American, received all-Continental Athletic Conference honors at catcher after hitting a career-high five home runs this spring. The political science major ranks third on the team with a .396 batting average and 31 runs batted in. Pelaez has helped lead the Grizzlies to three conference championships and had the go-ahead base hit in the 2019 Lawrenceville Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round to send the Grizzlies to the NAIA World Series.
Good, also a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American, posted a 22-9 record and 2.17 earned run average this season. The elementary education major was named the CAC Pitcher of the Year and championship tournament’s Most Outstanding Player. The right hander tossed the program’s first perfect game in defeating Cottey College (Missouri) 1-0 in the championship game of the tournament.
Parker, a business management major, batted .333 and had five doubles and one home run while starting 29 of 39 games for the Grizzlies this spring.
