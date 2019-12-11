Three Georgia Gwinnett College men’s soccer players earned NAIA All-American accolades, announced Wednesday by the national office.
Junior Toni Tiente garnered third-team honors, while junior forward Krishna Clarke and junior goalkeeper Matija Gligorovic were named to the honorable mention list. This marks the fourth consecutive year that a GGC player has earned NAIA All-American honors, and the second straight year that Tiente has been recognized. The program has a total of 12 All-Americans since the 2013 season.
Tiente led the Grizzlies with 20 points, behind seven goals and six assists. The Paris, France, native was the 2019 Association of Independent Institutions Player of the Year. He was a second NAIA All-America team selection in 2018.
Clarke and Gligorovic earned NAIA All-America honors for the first time. Clarke scored six goals and stood tied for second on GGC’s team with 15 points. The Kingston, Jamaica, native was a first All-A.I.I. team performer this fall. Gligorovic started 19 of the 20 matches he appeared in goal during the 2019 season. He posted a 13-4-3 record, had a 1.54 goals against average and four shutouts. Those performances helped him earn A.I.I. Goalkeeper of the Year honors.