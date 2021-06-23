Members of the Georgia Gwinnett College men’s and women’s tennis programs earned three NAIA national awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association on Wednesday.
Freshman Iryna Lysykh earned the ITA Women’s Rookie of the Year playing award, while GGC head coach Chase Hodges received the Wilson ITA Coach of the Year for men’s tennis and Robert McAdoo was recognized as the ITA Assistant Coach of the Year award for women’s tennis.
Lysykh was named the most outstanding player while helping the Grizzlies win the 2021 NAIA national championship, and was a first All-America team selection by the NAIA and a singles and doubles All-American by the ITA this season.
The first-year player from the Ukraine posted a 17-2 singles record, highlighted by nine wins on the No. 4 court. She won her last 14 doubles matches to end the spring with a 14-1 doubles record. Lysykh was named the UTR/ITA national player of the week on March 10.
“Iryna is very deserving of this honor as the ITA Rookie of the Year. This is a tremendous honor for her,” said Hodges. “She was a major factor in our success this past season after making an immediate impact for us in singles and doubles. I expect Iryna to continue being a high-level player for in the future.”
Hodges guided GGC to its seventh straight NAIA men’s national championship this spring, finishing the season with a 24-0 record. Along the way, the team also set the record for the longest winning streak in collegiate sports history, now standing at 147 consecutive match victories.
Six members of the men’s tennis team received NAIA All-American accolades, led by five first-team selections.
McAdoo helped the women’s tennis team win the NAIA national championship and have a 23-0 record, the program’s second straight undefeated season. Seventeen of team’s dual match victories came without dropping a point to the opponent. McAdoo assisted seven players earn NAIA All-America accolades, while five singles players and three doubles teams received ITA All-America honors in 2021.
