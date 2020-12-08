Three coaches with Gwinnett ties received state honors Tuesday by the Georgia Track and Field/Cross Country Coaches Association.
Wesleyan’s Chad McDaniel was named Class A Private Girls Coach of the Year, and Norcross’ Nathaniel Brooks was selected Class AAAAAAA Boys Coach of the Year. The AAAAA Boys Coach of the Year was St. Pius’ Ryan McClay, a Dacula grad.
McDaniel and McClay led their teams to state championships, while Brooks led Norcross to third place, the highest AAAAAAA finish in school history.
