MARIETTA — Thomas Allard's huge performance Saturday powered North Gwinnett’s boys basketball team to a 91-60 rout of Cedar Shoals in the Lemon Street Classic.

Allard had 43 points and made a school-record 13 shots from 3-point range as the Bulldogs improved to 8-3 on the season. His point total broke the single-game tournament record.

In addition to Allard, North’s R.J. Godfrey had a triple-double with 23 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Teammate Blake Seitz had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds.

