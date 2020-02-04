The Gwinnett Stripers unveiled their promotions schedule Tuesday morning in advance of the 2020 minor league baseball season.
The Atlanta Braves Triple-A affiliate's announcement includes all fireworks shows, premium giveaways, appearances, theme nights and weekly promotions. The Stripers play their home opener at Coolray Field on Thursday, April 16 with a 7:05 p.m. game vs. the Norfolk Tides.
The Stripers will host Thirsty Thursday for the first time in 2020, offering fans 12-ounce domestic draft beers for $2 each Thursday night (excluding Opening Night on April 16). Thirsty Thursday joins a strong lineup of weekly promotions returning from 2019, including Swag Monday (first 500 fans will receive a unique Stripers-themed giveaway item), Family Value Tuesday presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling ($2 hot dogs and $1 desserts), Wet Nose Wednesday (free admission for dogs with paid owner on The Bank), Fireworks Friday (a spectacular fireworks display following each Friday night game), Giveaway Saturday (premium giveaways at the gates on select Saturdays) and Sunday Funday presented by Georgia United Credit Union (pre-game catch in the outfield, post-game kids run the bases).
Also new in 2020, the Silver Stripers Package offers fans an Infield Box ticket for all four 12:05 p.m. games: Monday, May 25, Wednesday, June 17, Monday, July 6, and Wednesday, July 22. The package includes seating in guaranteed shade for all games, Lot A parking for all games and a Gwinnett Stripers cap, all for just $65 (a $115 value).
The sky over Coolray Field will light up with 12 post-game fireworks shows throughout the season, including 11 on Fireworks Fridays. Each Friday show will conclude a unique theme night, including:
• Princess & Pirates (April 17)
• Faith & Family (April 24)
• Agriculture Night (May 8)
• Salute to Armed Forces (May 22)
• Pride Night (June 5)
• Salute to the Atlanta Black Crackers Negro League Team (June 19)
• Superhero Night (July 10)
• Salute to First Responders (July 24)
• Wizards & Wands (August 7)
• Pink in the Park (August 21)
• Fan Appreciation Night (September 4)
Gwinnett’s 11 Saturday games will include seven premium giveaways, special appearances by Peppa Pig (May 23) and PJ Masks (August 22), and an Independence Day patriotic jersey auction and fireworks extravaganza (July 4).
Giveaway Saturdays include:
• Ronald Acuña Jr. Stripers Road Jersey T-Shirt, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (April 18)
• Lowercase “G” Logo Cap, presented by Gwinnett Daily Post (April 25)
• BB-8 Baseball (first 500 kids) for Star Wars Night (May 9)
• Brian McCann Bobblehead, presented by Coolray Heating & Cooling (June 6)
• Replica “Fish Scales” Jersey, presented by Northside Hospital (June 20)
• Mike Soroka Bobblehead (July 11)
• “The Fridge” Silicone Pint Glass (July 25)
• Austin Riley “Bow-Hunting” Bobblehead (for Outdoors Night on August 8)
Additional highlights include Opening Night (April 16), two Education Days (April 22, May 6), Cinco de Mayo (May 5), Mother’s Day (May 10), Memorial Day (May 25), Margaritaville Night at the Park with the A1A Band (June 4), Camp Day (June 17), Father’s Day (June 21), Chopper’s Birthday (July 12), Summer Splash Down (July 22), College Football Night (August 20) and Frank ‘N Stein Oktoberfest celebration (September 3).
Following a successful 2019 debut, the Stripers will once again transform into the Xolos de Gwinnett as part of Minor League Baseball’s Copa de la Diversión program this season. Xolos uniforms will be worn nine times in 2020, including all Thursday night games (excluding Opening Night on April 16) and Cinco de Mayo on Tuesday, May 5. Each Xolos game will embrace Gwinnett County’s rich Hispanic heritage and culture.
“We are thrilled to roll out a 2020 Promotions Schedule that builds upon the successes of last season while also introducing new and exciting promotions to our fans,” said Stripers vice president and general manager Adam English. “Adding Thirsty Thursday to our dynamic weekly lineup ensures that there’s always something fun going on at Coolray Field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.