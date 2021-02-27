MILTON — No. 1 Milton derailed Archer’s upset plans with a big third quarter Saturday, winning 63-42 in the second round of the Class AAAAAAA state playoffs.
Archer trailed just 20-18 at halftime, but Milton outscored the Tigers 21-6 in a decisive third quarter.
Milton (25-2) advances to host Newnan in the Elite Eight. Archer finishes with a 15-13 record.
The Tigers were led in scoring by Christian Drummer (14 points), Damoni Harrison (11 points), Mekhi Carter (eight points) and Ryen Jones (seven points).
