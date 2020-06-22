POOLER — Lilburn resident Thienna Huynh is tied for fourth after the opening round of the Georgia Girls Championship, hosted at Savannah Quarters by the Georgia State Golf Association.
Huynh shot 1-over-par 73 on a course that allowed just three scores of par or better. Tallulah Falls’ Maggie Jackson leads the field after a 5-under 67, Johns Creek’s Kate Song is in second with a 1-under 71 and Averi Cline of Suwanee shot even-par 72 to sit alone in third place.
Duluth’s Sharon Mun (74) is tied for seventh, Duluth’s Sara Im (75) is tied for 11th and Duluth’s Hailey Han (76) is tied for 13th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.