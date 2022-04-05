The defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves released Tuesday details on what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta for the 2022 season.
From mobile retail ordering to newly redesigned hospitality spaces, there is something new for every fan to try.
Here's an overview of what’s new at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta this season:
Group and hospitality spaces: The Braves unveiled the newly redesigned premium and group hospitality space Delta SKY360 Club°.
• Delta SKY360 Club°, The newly redesigned club is located on the Field Level with direct access to the ballpark’s seating bowl. Updates to the all-inclusive, premium club environment include over 8,000 feet of additional square footage for a total of 18,650 square feet, 600+ seated and standing dining spaces, nine food serving stations featuring an ever-changing menu of food options ranging from ballpark staples to the latest international trends, three grab-and-go food and beverage locations, two retail pop-up shops, and a new 53 footlong Gold Glove Bar. Fans can also enjoy first-class, in-seat service without ever leaving the comfort of the newly padded leather seats.
Chef-Driven Action Stations:
• Il Piatto with signature pizza favorites and daily specials, Italian inspired signature specialties.
• Lead Off with unique small plates and appetizers including grain bowls and daily charcuterie.
• Heart of the Order with a daily carving station and freshly prepared small plates.
• Cleanup with a Chef’s Daily Special that will also feature guest chefs for marquis games.
• The Dish offers your traditional ballpark fare.
• The Sweet Spot features a variety of dessert options including flavored popcorn, mini pastries and warmed freshly prepared specialty items from our pastry chefs.
Grab & Go Markets:
• The Hit and Run Market offering hot dogs, sausage and brats, burgers, pulled pork sandwiches, fruit cups and non-alcoholic beverages
• Grab and Go snacks on the first base side of the club offering popcorn, peanuts, and Cracker Jacks.
• A candy wall offering a variety of self–serve fan-favorite confections and candies
The Gold Glove Bar:
• A beautiful new feature bar showcasing the Atlanta Braves Gold Gloves and Atlanta’s favorite bartenders.
• More than 30 varieties of complimentary beer and wine with spirits available for purchase.
• Frose’ and specialty craft cocktails available.
Xfinity Club, formerly known as INFINITI Club, Truist Park’s largest indoor event space, located on the Terrace Level, features a modern interior. Guests will have access to Mr. B’s Bourbon Bar, Xfinity Club Grille and the Home Plate Market Grab and Go to purchase food and beverage.
Premium Seating Sold Out: All premium seating in the Truist Club, Delta SKY360 Club° and Xfinity Club is sold out for the 2022 season. For information on joining the waitlist, please visit braves.com/premium.
Champions Walk: The Atlanta Braves commemorated their historic 2021 World Series win by establishing Champions Walk at Truist Park. To date, over 4,000 fans have showcased their excitement and loyalty through World Series personalized bricks displayed in Champions Walk. This new visitor destination outside the Third Base Gate will be officially unveiled on Opening Day.
Five World Series Legacy Brick packages are available for purchase at www.Braves.com/bricks. Net proceeds from the 2021 World Series Championship Legacy Brick Program benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation.
The Gold Collection: Today, the Atlanta Braves unveiled their new Gold Collection uniforms. The new jerseys and on-field caps feature the 2021 World Series Championship patch and accents of gold piping. The left-arm sleeve of the jersey features ‘IV’ in gold with a star underneath to represent the four World Series Championships throughout Braves history. The team will wear the new uniform during their opening homestand, April 7-13. Replica jerseys and on-field caps are available for sale in the Braves Clubhouse store starting today.
Exclusive World Series jewelry collection presented by Jostens: The collection will feature over 25 items for fans to choose from, including replica World Series rings, fashion rings, necklaces, bracelets, earrings and more. The collection will be available for purchase starting April 9 at The Authentics Store, The Delta SKY360 Club°, and shown at The Braves Clubhouse Store at Right Field Gate with information on how to order online.
Mobile Retail and Concessions Ordering: Fans won’t miss a moment of the game this season with the newly expanded mobile retail and concession ordering, located in the MLB Ballpark app. Fans can order a selection of retail items, food, snacks and drinks from their seat and pay in the app to skip the line.
Mobile retail ordering pickup locations include: Chop House Gate and Delta SKY360° Club
Mobile concession ordering pickup locations include: The Slice at section 107, 1871 Grille at sections 113, Ballpark Classics at section 135 and The Slice/1871 Grille at section 343.
Atlanta Braves Foundation Community Clubhouse: The Atlanta Braves Foundation Community Clubhouse is a new pregame hospitality space located inside the Champions Suites. For each home game during the 2022 season, the Atlanta Braves Foundation will host a community non-profit organization in the Community Clubhouse for pregame food and fun before they enjoy the game from their lower-level seats. In addition, Community Clubhouse groups will be highlighted on BravesVision and ABF social media channels to help raise awareness for their organization.
More food options: Delaware North, the official food and beverage partner of the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park, Delaware will be serving a concessions menu featuring traditional stadium favorites with a twist. Packaged snacks and beverages are also available at our market-style locations.
The World Champions Burger: Half-pound Waygu beef burger on a toasted, Irish-buttered brioche bun, topped with cage-free pan-fried eggs, gold-leaf-wrapped Hudson Valley foie gras, grilled cold water lobster tail, heirloom tomato, garden-fresh Bibb lettuce, Tillamook cheddar cheese and truffle aioli. Served with parmesan waffle fries.
Food is just part of the offer with The World Champions Burger — which is paired with either a replica World Series Championship ring for $151 or a limited-edition World Series Championship Ring for $25,000 while supplies last.
BIG RiBI Sandwich: Country-fried smoked rack of ribs with Alabama White BBQ Sauce, pickles and purple cabbage slaw. Available at 1871 Grille near Section 141.
Knucksie Sandwich: Corn bread topped with smoked pulled pork, caramelized onions, pickles, fried onions and barbecue sauce. Available at Smokey Q near Sections 116 and 242.
Double Play Quesadilla: Smoked chopped brisket quesadilla – wrapped in a smoked chicken quesadilla. Served with salsa roja, salsa verde, lime crema and pico de gallo. Available at Taco Factory near Sections 313 151.
Funnel Cake Fry Sundae: Fresh fried funnel cake fries topped with cookie dough ice cream, caramel and fudge. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.
Gold Glove Chicken Sandwich: Pickle-brined Springer Mountain chicken breast, country-fried and topped with pickles and Red Dragon Mustard Cheddar. Available at Fry Box near Section 320 and Potato Cutter near Section 138.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos: Blackened shrimp with cilantro rice, queso blanco, salsa roja and pico de gallo in soft flour shells. Available at Taco Factory near Section 151.
hoots wings: For the first time ever, hoots wings will be available at Truist Park during the 2022 season. Located outside section 311, hoots wings is a best-in-class, fast-casual restaurant known for its diverse wing menu. Baseball fans will be able to order wings with their favorite sauces, choosing from a selection that includes Buffalo Hot, Medium, Buffalo Hot Honey, Chipotle Honey, and Parmesan Garlic, plus fries at the new hoots wings outpost. Not only are the hoots wings available on the concession level, but they are also available in Truist Park suites and via onsite catering menus.
Chick-fil-A: A second Chick-fil-A location is open at Truist Park near section 326.
New Entertainment and restaurant options at The Battery Atlanta: New additions to The Battery Atlanta since the season ended include:
Community Corner presented by Truist: Truist is celebrating the Atlanta Braves’ 2021 World Series Championship with a festive fan experience in The Battery Atlanta. Located at the Community Corner presented by Truist (on the corner of Battery Ave SE and Power Alley), the experience will feature an interactive wall highlighting the 2021 season, a homerun physics immersive experience, data-driven Braves stats, and opportunities for fans to have their own homerun experience. The exhibit is family-friendly, free of charge and fans will leave with a commemorative giveaway. The Community Corner presented by Truist will be open April 7-13. Doors open at 2 p.m. for night games and 10 a.m. for day games.
• Mac McGee, The fan-favorite neighborhood pub, Mac Mcgee, serves refined takes on traditional Irish classics, including bangers and mash, fish and chips and shepherd’s pie.
• Savi Provisions, a neighborhood destination that sells locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, healthy meals, fine wines and spirits.
• Cultivate Food & Coffee, a brunch and coffeehouse concept will open in summer of 2022. Built on a foundation of fresh farm-to-table culinary principles, they will offer dietary-friendly choices including vegan and gluten-free options along with a dinner menu and full bar. (Coming soon)
• YogaSix will introduce people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga in a welcoming, modern and calming environment. (Coming soon)
New Braves Players:
Alex Dickerson, Outfielder
Kenley Jansen, Relief Pitcher
Collin McHugh, Relief Pitcher
Matt Olson, First Baseman
Manny Piña, Catcher
Tyler Thornburg, Relief Pitcher
Kirby Yates, Relief Pitcher
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.