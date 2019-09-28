It’s not as Kennesaw State quarterback Daniel David is a green rookie.
After all, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound Mill Creek grad has seen action in at least seven games in each of his three previous seasons with the Owls, the 2019 is clearly not his first rodeo
But after serving as understudy under center for KSU’s spread option offense while contributing to three FCS playoff teams, it can be accurately said that now is his time for his senior season.
Entering the Owls’ (3-1) game against Reinhardt on Saturday, David had not only thrown for 380 yards and two touchdowns on 18 of 38 passing, but was third on the team in rushing with 205 yards and leads the team with six touchdowns and 585 yards of total offense.
But even though this is first season as starter, it doesn’t feel to him like there is any thing much different, even though he didn’t know for sure he’d be starting until late in preseason practice.
“I kept doing what I’ve been doing, just coming in and competing every day,” David said. “It didn’t change my mindset or anything. I’ve definitely been watching a lot more film and gotten in here and taken care of my body a little more. Other than that, I really haven’t changed much from the past few years.”
Not that David isn’t used to dealing with change.
While he was a solid dual-threat quarterback in a multiple offense during his high school years at Mill Creek, transferring into KSU’s option offense after redshirting his true freshman season at Appalachian State was a bit of a culture shock.
But after three seasons in the system, David has moved into the top five on KSU’s all-time list, albeit a brief one for a program that first began in 2015, for total offense with 1,602 yards.
And that confidence is showing more and more with each snap he takes.
“I definitely feel a lot more comfortable,” David said. “I had some experience the past three years, but the experience factor has definitely helped over the past year. That’s when I really started grasping ahold of everything and understanding reads and checks more.
“At first, it was definitely a difficult task because I’m used to the shotgun option, … and this is more under center — a true triple option.”
The work David has put into to make those adjustments have also helped him beyond his ability to execute it.
He is convinced it has made him a better leader.
“I’ve grown up a lot,” David said. “I’m still trying to work on some of my decision making … in the run game. I’ve definitely felt a little more grown since the spring game, really, having to step into more of a leadership role, since the older guys were gone.”
As a senior, it won’t be that much longer before David will have to hand the reins over to a younger quarterback.
It also means that there is a good possibility that this will be his last season of competitive football, a situation that he admits has him feeling more nostalgic as the season progresses.
“It’s here and it’s real now,” David said. “I’ve always thought about it as, ‘I still have all this time left.’ But now that (senior season) is here, … it feels like just yesterday I just started spring (practice). It’s just crazy how much time flies. I know it’s a cliche, but I’m going to enjoy it because it does fly by.
“In the moment, sometimes it doesn’t feel like it flies by, but in the big picture, it has definitely flown by. It’s crazy, but the end is coming to my college career.”
There aren’t often opportunities for option quarterbacks at FCS programs — even ones as successful as David has been at KSU, which has been a playoff participant in three of its four previous seasons since the beginning of the program — to play professionally, except maybe in Canada.
But while David being able to continue his career professionally may seem like only a remote possibility, one thing is certain is that football has gotten into his blood, and he expects the game to be very much a part of his future in one way or another.
However, his focus is aimed clearly ahead at the current season, and hoping to lead the Owls to a national championship.
“I’ve definitely had some thoughts (about the future) in the back of my head,” David said. “(But) I’m really just trying to embrace the moment right now and enjoy this final years. If the opportunity (to play pro football somewhere) presents itself, I would definitely look into that.
“(As far as) coaching, I’ve always thought of myself coaching one day because I’d really like to influence young guys at that age because I’ve been through it and I’ve had that experience. So I’d love to do that, but right now, I’m just focused on each day and just trying to … see where things go.”