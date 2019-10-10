A quick look at this weekend's high school football in the Gwinnett area:
TODAY'S GAMES
7:30 p.m.
Cedar Shoals at Buford
GAC at Dawson County
North Gwinnett at Mill Creek
Providence at Riverside Military
Towns County at Hebron
Wesleyan at Mount Vernon
SATURDAY’S GAME
2 p.m.
Archer at Newton
BY THE NUMBERS
6
Straight region titles won by either Mill Creek or North Gwinnett (North in 2017-18, Mill Creek in 2015-16, North in 2013-14)
5
Straight Hebron victories over tonight’s opponent, Towns County
20
Combined pancake blocks by Mill Creek’s Ryan Stokes, Bryce Hancock and C.J. Easley in last Friday’s win over Peachtree Ridge
8
Consecutive GAC wins over tonight’s opponent, Dawson County — the Spartans’ only loss in the series was the teams’ first meeting in 2000
11
Catches by Wesleyan’s Cooper Blauser in last Friday’s game against ELCA
RETURN GAME
Special teams played a huge role in Mill Creek’s win over Peachtree Ridge last Friday. After having a field goal blocked and fumbling a punt early, the Hawks’ return game took over.
Khamari Glover had 208 yards on six returns (4-128 punt returns, 2-80 kickoff returns) and Parker Wroble had 129 yards on three returns (1-64 kickoff, 2-65 punts).
FANS CHOICE PLAYER OF THE WEEK
Each week during the football season, the Daily Post will nominate four players for its Fans Choice Player of the Week. Online voting at www.gwinnettprepsports.com will begin by Monday morning and will end Thursdays at noon. This week's winner is:
Name: Jarrett Jenkins
School: Dacula
Position: Quarterback
Class: Senior
Highlights: Completed 12 of 14 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed six times for 50 yards and two more TDs in a win over Gainesville
Coach Clint Jenkins’ take: “Jarrett continues to improve week to week with his reads and overall play. He does a great job leading our offense. He just comes to work every day.”
Jenkins won an online competition with Parkview’s Jared Brown, North Gwinnett’s Devin Crosby and Central Gwinnett’s Daejon Reynolds this week.
FLASHBACK
On this week in 2011, Archer’s Ernest Alexander rushes for 200 yards and a school-record five touchdowns in a 48-41 victory over Central Gwinnett. George Morris (193 rushing yards) and Eman Westmoreland (31 of 47 for 335 yards, five touchdowns). … Peachtree Ridge’s Billy Best throws for a career-high 286 yards, including 224 in the first half, in a 41-14 win over Norcross. Joe Horn catches 10 passes for 166 yards and two TDs, and Diandre Atwater rushes 12 times for 156 yards and three scores. … Dacula’s Rocky Capobianco turns a bobbled snap into a two-point conversion and a 22-20 overtime win over South Gwinnett. … North Gwinnett’s Scott Hosch completes 25 of 33 passes for 317 yards and three TDs in a 35-7 win over Mountain View. Chad Scott catches eight passes for 101 yards and two TDs in the win. … Devin Gillespie and Nick Schuessler account for two TDs each in Grayson’s 36-0 win over Parkview. … Brookwood’s Nick Tompkins rushes 18 times for 194 yards and two TDs in a 31-0 victory over Shiloh.