Organizers of the Mitsubishi Electric Classic, returning to TPC Sugarloaf April 13-19, announced a new addition Wednesday to this year’s PGA Tour Champions tournament.
The Perch, presented by Axis Companies, is a covered, open-air hospitality venue that will provide fans with unobstructed views of the 10th green and the par-3 11th hole. Individuals and businesses purchasing tickets to The Perch will enjoy specialty brewed local craft beers and a savory meal from a local restauranteur.
“The Perch is an amazing addition to this year’s tournament,” Mitsubishi Electric Classic executive director Monte Ortel said. “It gives individuals unparalleled viewing options and businesses the opportunity to host and entertain their customers in a unique setting. We are excited to partner with Axis Companies to make this highly anticipated venue a reality for our tournament guests.”
The Perch will feature the craft beer Hopsitality experience provided by StillFire Brewing and Slow Pour Brewing Company. StillFire Brewing will feature an IPA called Hoppy Gilmore and a Pilsner called Par 3. Slow Pour Brewing will feature a hazy IPA called Nebula Gold. The two Gwinnett County-based brewers also have collaborated to create a signature brew called Ace Azalea made specifically for the tournament.
In addition, food from local purveyor Tequila Mama Taqueria will be provided as part of the experience. Additional beer, wine and liquor will be available for purchase inside the venue.
The Perch will only be available during the Mitsubishi Electric Classic and limited seating is available.
Daily passes for The Perch are available for $125 from Friday to Sunday, or $375 for the three days of competition. Tickets include two complimentary specialty beer vouchers and a complimentary lunch. Tickets are available now on the Mitsubishi Electric Classic website.
