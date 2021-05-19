Friends of longtime Gwinnett high school wrestling coach Cliff Ramos recently announced The Coach Cliff Ramos Legacy 5K, planned this summer as a way to honor Ramos as well as raise funds for the Pancreatic Cancer Network.
Ramos, a Gwinnett Sports Hall of Fame and National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductee, coached at Meadowcreek, Collins Hill, Greater Atlanta Christian and Mountain View, and had a 626-80 dual meet record with nine team state titles and 34 individual state champions in his coaching career. He died last October at 67 after a prolonged battle with pancreatic cancer.
The Coach Cliff Ramos Legacy 5K, a run/walk at Tribble Mill Park, is planned for Aug. 21. Sponsorships also are available. For more information or to sponsor the event, contact Rob Goldsmith at 678-960-4695 or rob@fundracers.org, or go online to coachramos5K.com.
