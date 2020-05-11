Scott and Seth Avett, of The Avett Brothers, will perform a free concert on the Braves Facebook page this week.
The performance will begin at 10 p.m. Thursday, May 14.
The 45-minute set will also serve as an opportunity for fans to donate money to the MusiCares COVID Relief Fund which assists music industry workers who are out of work due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scott and Seth grew up in Concord, North Carolina in Braves Country and have previously performed two postgame concerts, once at Turner Field and once at Truist Park.
Their Grammy-award winning band has had to postponed or cancel several performances that were slated to support their latest album, Closer Than Together.
