The NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs point standings have re-set and the eight drivers advancing to the Round of 8 have had a sort of mental re-set as well with their season hopes now turning to Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway (2 p.m. on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).
With the NASCAR All-Star Race moving to the Spring Texas date, this week’s race will be the first championship points-paying race of the 2021 season on the Lone Star state’s famous high banks.
Championship leader, seven-race winner Kyle Larson won the All-Star Race this Spring over Kyle Busch, who is the defending Playoff race winner at Texas.
Busch, who sits fifth in the Playoff standings — one-point behind fourth place Ryan Blaney — is the winningest active driver at Texas with four NASCAR Cup Series wins. And that’s in addition to a record 10 Xfinity Series and five Camping World Truck Series victories too.
Larson, who in addition to a career best victory total (including last week at the Charlotte ROVAL), has also won the most stages (15) and led the most laps (2,011) in his No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet this season. But while he holds a sizable 42-point edge on the Championship 4 Round cutoff, the rest of the championship-eligible drivers are in a tight points situation.
Denny Hamlin, who is second to Larson in the Round of 8 Playoff standings, only holds a seven-point edge on Kyle Busch, who is ranked fifth the first spot outside the Championship 4 Round cutline. Martin Truex Jr., who finished runner-up to his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Busch in in the 2021 Texas Playoff race, is only six points above the cutoff line.
Blaney trails Truex by only five points and is a mere single point up on Busch in the fourth and final transfer position. Blaney is only two points up on reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, and 11-points and 16-points ahead of his Team Penske teammates, Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski, respectively.
When it comes to Texas Motor Speedway, Hamlin’s two previous victories are second most to Busch among the Playoff drivers. Logano won at Texas in 2014 in the NASCAR Cup Series, and Elliott earned his career first NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Texas in 2014 and Keselowski has a pair of Xfinity Series wins at the 1.5-mile track as well.
Interestingly, the top three average finishes at Texas among the Playoff drivers belong to Busch (10.9), Elliott (12.0) and Logano (13.4) — all currently ranked below the cutoff line. The worst average finish among this group of eight championship-eligible drivers belongs to Larson (19.7).
“We’ve been good on the intermediate tracks this year and we have two to start this round," Larson said of Texas and next week’s Kansas Speedway race.
“We weren’t as good as I would have liked at Texas, but we were able to get the victory in the All-Star Race. And we led a lot of laps at Kansas, so we are looking forward to getting back there. We ran top five at Martinsville (Va.) and that is a track where I don’t have much success but feel positive about it because of how we ran in the Spring."
Elliott, who has already equaled his career best mark of top fives (13), is eager to get back on the right side of the Playoff line. His crew chief Alan Gustafson leads all active crew chiefs in Playoff wins (12) — a mark second all-time to Hendrick Motorsports’ Chad Knaus (29).
“Texas, obviously, has been a real tough place for us," said Elliott, who has only a pair of top-five finishes in 10 previous starts at the track.
“I feel like the good news is we had a really good run there at the All-Star Race for the first time since the re-pave, so that was really encouraging. Sometimes you’ve got to be careful about having a good run and going back because it doesn’t always work out. The way we’ve performed at all three of the upcoming tracks earlier in the year, I feel like we can go and have a shot to win at any of them really."
It will be worth keeping an eye on Kevin Harvick, who was eliminated from the Playoffs last week at the Charlotte ROVAL but not before some heavy contact with rival Elliott. As does Busch, Harvick is a winner in all three NASCAR national series at Texas — with three Cup wins, five Xfinity Series wins and a Camping World Truck Series victory. And when it comes to the Fall Playoff race, Harvick’s three wins is most in the field. Only Busch (2020) and Hamlin (2010) have won Playoff races here among the current Playoff drivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.