PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan’s boys tennis team edged Lovett 3-2 on Wednesday.
Grayson Balloon (No. 1) and Nick Follett (No. 3) earned singles wins for the Wolves, while the other point came from Christian Burns and Jake Deadwyler at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Peachtree Ridge 5, Grayson 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge stayed unbeaten with a 5-0 win over Grayson on Wednesday.
Aidan Ji had a key win in singles, as did Ryan Gonzalez and Zahid Omar in doubles. Davis Wall and Dylan Struck also had singles wins, and Andrew Gonzalez and Nico Iaryczower earned the other doubles point.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peachtree Ridge 5, Grayson 0
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge overpowered Grayson for a 5-0 victory Wednesday.
Meher Bajwa dropped the first set, but rallied for a singles win, and the Lions also got a dominant win in doubles from Jacqueline Baik and Rachel Hoang. Halle Braxton and Trinity Porter picked up singles wins, and the other doubles victory came from Kaylan Owen and Vanessa Wang.
Wesleyan 4, Lovett 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Sophie Gibbs and Lauren Tucker won the top two singles lines Wednesday in Wesleyan’s 4-1 win over Lovett.
The Wolves swept the doubles points with Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 1, and Kate Stolle and Amanda Mola at No. 2.
