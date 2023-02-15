HOSCHTON — Drew Duva won in singles and Norcross swept the doubles points Tuesday in a 3-2 win over Mill Creek.
Mill Creek got singles wins from Colby Hayes and Chris Jin.
BOYS TENNIS
Grayson 5, Seckinger 0
LOGANVILLE — Kadin Pilz, Chase Blake and Manav Ronvelwala won in singles Tuesday as Grayson blanked Seckinger 5-0.
The Rams got doubles wins from Everett Wenzel and Sam Hampton, and Bryce Fry and John David Lindsey.
Hebron 6, Archer 1
DACULA — Caleb Olariu, Nicholas Hancock and Alec Vasseur won in singles Tuesday as Hebron Christian defeated Archer 6-1.
GIRLS TENNIS
Norcross 3, Mill Creek 2
HOSCHTON — Victoria Iantcheva and Riley Hamrick won in singles Tuesday as Norcross edged Mill Creek 3-2.
The Blue Devils also got a doubles win from Cate Denham and Erin Brown.
Mill Creek got a singles win from Maddie Yang and a doubles win from Dekota Taylor and Emily Miller.
Grayson 5, Seckinger 0
LOGANVILLE — Grayson blanked Seckinger 5-0 on Tuesday.
Kaleigh Stallworth, Melanie Gilbreath and Emily Douglas won in singles, as did the doubles teams of McKenna Killian and Rachel Wright, and Diana Hincapie and Emily Schoen.
Hebron 7, Archer 1
DACULA — Bella Balkcom and Reagan Eve won in singles Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 7-1 win over Archer.
The Lions also got wins from the doubles teams of Hoake Mazzawi-Samantha Wittington, Lily Jones-Danesia Zan, Marylynn Fisher-Bella Annett, Allison Guy-Abigail Butler and Natalie Chumley-Naomi David.
