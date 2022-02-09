Mill_Creek_logo

HOSCHTON — A doubles sweep helped Mill Creek’s boys tennis team to a 4-1 win over Brookwood on Tuesday.

Brendan Brannock and Chris Jin won at No. 1 doubles, and Grant Zari and Jason Park picked up the No. 2 doubles point. The Hawks got singles wins from David Izadi at No. 1 and Colby Hayes at No. 2.

BOYS TENNIS

Buford 4, South Forsyth 1

BUFORD — Dean Kingsley won at No. 1 singles and Leyton Grothe won at No. 3 singles Tuesday in Buford’s 4-1 win over South Forsyth.

Miller Troutt and Brent Sherman earned a point at No. 1 doubles, as did the Matthew Maurer-Luke Clark team at No. 2 doubles.

Weber 5, Providence 0

LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 5-0 to visiting Weber on Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mill Creek 4, Brookwood 1

HOSCHTON — Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller swept the singles matches Tuesday as Mill Creek defeated Brookwood 4-1.

The Hawks also got a win at No. 2 doubles from Tatum Coy and Gabi Griffin.

Buford 3, South Forsyth 2

BUFORD — A doubles sweep keyed Buford’s 3-2 win over South Forsyth on Tuesday.

Hannah Davidson was the Wolves’ lone singles winner at No. 3.

Buford’s doubles winners were Kylie McCammon and Marigrace Crossett at No. 1, and Delaney Clark and Abigail Foretic at No. 2.

Providence 4, Weber 1

LILBURN — Sydney Hrehor, Shina Pendleton and Nicole Wieczynski swept the singles matches in Providence Christian’s 4-1 win over Weber on Tuesday.

The Storm’s doubles win came from Lily Hinson and Natalie Solano at No. 2.

