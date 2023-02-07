NORCROSS — Jason Kim’s win at No. 1 singles highlighted Greater Atlanta Christian’s 5-0 victory over Parkview in boys tennis on Monday.
Kim posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over reigning Daily Post Player of the Year David Hronek at the top singles line. Hronek entered this season with a 40-1 record in high school tennis, including a 19-0 record in 2022 that saw him lose only eight total games.
Atlas Covey and Ayaan Valiani won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Covey won 6-0, 6-1 and Valiani won 6-1, 6-2.
The Spartans swept the doubles points. Nico Warner and Jack Gessne won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, and Will Fitzgerald and Jack Morrison won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Peachtree Ridge 3, Cherokee Bluff 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge edged Cherokee Bluff 3-2 on Monday. Zahid Omar played well for the Lions.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peachtree Ridge 4, Cherokee Bluff 1
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge defeated Cherokee Bluff 4-1 on Monday. Meher Bajwa played well for the Lions.
