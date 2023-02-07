GAC logo.png

NORCROSS — Jason Kim’s win at No. 1 singles highlighted Greater Atlanta Christian’s 5-0 victory over Parkview in boys tennis on Monday.

Kim posted a 6-0, 6-3 win over reigning Daily Post Player of the Year David Hronek at the top singles line. Hronek entered this season with a 40-1 record in high school tennis, including a 19-0 record in 2022 that saw him lose only eight total games.

