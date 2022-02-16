DACULA — While Hebron Christian’s girls tennis team won the match 4-1, Lanier’s Jaelyn Smith made history with a win at No. 1 singles in Tuesday’s match.
Smith broke Lanier’s school record for singles wins, improving to 60-1 in her high school career. She reached the mark despite the shortened 2020 season from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hebron won the other two singles lines with Amanda Meyer at No. 2 and Mary Rene Quarles at No. 3. The Lions’ doubles winners were Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1, and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Parkview 4, Providence 1
LILBURN — Zari Hague and Lauren Jones won in singles Tuesday as Parkview topped Providence Christian 4-1.
Providence’s lone win came from Sydney Hrehor at No. 1 singles.
GAC 4, St. Pius 1
NORCROSS — Emily Edwards and Isabella Selcis won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 4-1 win over St. Pius on Tuesday.
GAC swept the doubles points with wins from Avery Easley and Nyla Warner at No. 1, and MacKenzie Maxa and Christina Neilson at No. 2.
Lovett 4, Wesleyan 1
ATLANTA — Wesleyan fell 4-1 at Lovett on Tuesday. The Wolves’ point came from Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, South Forsyth 0
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek rolled through South Forsyth for a 5-0 win Tuesday.
David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Matthew Karaulic swept the singles matches. Brendan Brannock and Grant Zari won at No. 1 doubles, and Roy Chung and Chris Jin won at No. 2 doubles.
Parkview 4, Providence 1
LILBURN — Parkview topped Providence Christian 4-1 on Tuesday.
Providence’s lone point came from the No. 1 doubles team of David Bartkowiak and Andrew Jarrett.
Lanier 4, Hebron 1
DACULA — Lanier improved to 6-0 on the season with a 4-1 win at Hebron Christian on Tuesday.
Hebron got its point from Jonah Hughes at No. 3 singles.
Wesleyan 3, Lovett 2
ATLANTA — Grayson Balloon and Connor Hewitson won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively, as Wesleyan edged Lovett 3-2 on Tuesday.
The Wolves also got a No. 2 doubles win from Aidan Abraham and Matthew Godfrey.
